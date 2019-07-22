HAMBURG, N.Y. — A serious crash on Milestrip Road in Blasdell is causing some problems for the evening commute.

The accident happened near the access road to the NYS Thruway at exit 56.

The on and off ramps to the Thruway are closed. Milestrip Road remains closed at McKinley and South Park.

One of the vehicles involved appears to be a Hamburg Town Highway vehicle.

It's unknown at this time what caused the accident, or if there are any injuries.

