Black Wall St Market celebrates National Chicken Wing Day

A local restaurant is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day and selling some famous sauce.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Black Wall St Market is hosting an event on July 28 to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day.

Lina, the daughter of John Young, known as the Original King of Buffalo Wings, is carrying on his culinary tradition and will be selling The Famous Mambo Wings.

She will be sharing his story with a presentation.

There will also be multiple Black-owned businesses, free Giveaways from C&R Housing, live entertainment, community speakers, and the Black Wall St Think Tank.