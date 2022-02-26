Black Tie for Black History event honors Buffalo difference-makers

Black Tie for Black History is an annual semi-formal event that also serves as a fundraiser for the Buffalo Funk Fest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the final Friday of Black History Month, and on Friday night, the Buffalo community had a chance to celebrate those who are making a difference.

Black Tie for Black History is an annual semi-formal event that also serves as a fundraiser for the Buffalo Funk Fest. The guests of honor are people who step up to make a difference in the community.

David a. Smiley ii|retired navy chief

"I think the biggest part is that Marnetta (Malcolm) and her organization is putting a spotlight on the talents that we have, that otherwise aren't known in our community," said David A. Smiley II, one of this year's honorees.

"That it even exists so to keep a spotlight on that is indeed an honor."

Another honoree said this was a pleasant surprise because he does things to help people, and not for the praise.

Other honorees included Robert Cornelius, Tiffany Lewis, Michelle Barron, Thomas Fluker, and Valeria Cray.

Black Tie for Black History is sponsored by Dr. Catherine Collins, local attorney John Elmore and Camellia Foods, The Challenger, Power 96.5, and WUFO Radio.

All of Friday night's honorees are stepping up to be positive role models for kids in the Buffalo area.