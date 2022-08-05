Black Smoke Bourbon Bar coming to Hamburg

The Black Smoke Bourbon Bar will be located at 50 Buffalo St. in Hamburg.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Bourbon-lovers rejoice, a new bourbon bar is coming to Hamburg.

The owners of First Line Brewing announced Thursday on its official Facebook page that they will be opening the Black Smoke Bourbon Bar this winter.

The post read in part, "Opening up this winter in the Village of Hamburg is the official Black Smoke Bourbon Bar!!!! Featuring the second location of First Line Brewing! Black Smoke was an idea we created last August and used First Line as a test run. And we’ve decided it needs its own spot!"

The Black Smoke Bourbon Bar will be located at 50 Buffalo St. in Hamburg. According to the owners, this will be Hamburg's first and only bourbon bar.

Plans for the bar include an open concept design, which will feature an outdoor bar, gazebo and fire pits.

"This location will be a high end bourbon bar that features our select delicious First Line brews. We will also be starting a barrel aging program right inside of that building," the post read.

An official opening date has not been announced at this time.

You can view the full post from First Line Brewing below: