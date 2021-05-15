Black Rock Riverside Alliance hosting free tree, seed giveaway Saturday

Volunteers will pass out hundreds of flower seed packets and 200 native tree seedlings on a first come first serve basis.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of National Garden for Wildlife Month in Buffalo and Erie County, several organizations are teaming up to host a tree and seed giveaway this weekend.

The event is being held by the Black Rock Riverside Alliance (BRRAlliance) through its partnership with the National Wildlife Federation Trees for Wildlife program, the Niagara River Greenway, and the Paul & Helen Ellis Charitable Trust.

Volunteers from the BRRAlliance will be at Riverside Park Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. until noon for the giveaway.

The free event will be held in a drive-up format. Volunteers will pass out hundreds of flower seed packets and 200 native tree seedlings on a first come first serve basis. Each vehicle will be limited to one tree seedling and a maximum of three seed packets.

To minimize congestion, vehicles are advised to enter the park on Tonawanda Street and exit onto Niagara Street.