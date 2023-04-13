Black Rock business owner organizes fundraiser for refugees

Marinette Kozlow moved to the United States with her family when she was a baby. Now she's helping Jewish Family Services raise money.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman who moved here with her family from Lebanon when she was just a baby is giving back to the community.

Graphic design artist Marinette Kozlow owns Inspired Buffalo, a design and printshop in Black Rock.

"It's a beautiful community. Buffalo is a beautiful community," Marinette Kozlow said.

Now she's using her art to help raise money for the refugee program at Jewish Family Services.

"I'm really touched by what it is that they do. They do so many things, and some of those things that they do have to with trauma, and therapy, and how to help these people come out of it," Kozlow said.

The work Jewish Family Services does has special meaning for Kozlow. While they were immigrants and not refugees, her family moved to Black Rock from Lebanon when she was a baby.

"My family didn't know how to speak English, and we had to make due, and then eventually, you know, all of the kids, we all learned because we went to school. But the adults didn't, and so we were their translators, and so when I look and I see these people outside and the kids are talking for them, I mean, it's just, my heart just goes out to them," Kozlow said.

And not too long ago, she moved her business to Black Rock into what was her mom's corner store.

"I would look out my window and I would see people from all different countries living all in the houses all surrounding me. I mean, they're literally all over the world right here across the street from me," Kozlow said.

That inspired her to start the fundraiser selling shirts and lawn signs. It's called "Be You Be United," to encourage unity in our diversity. The American flag collage has 84 Buffalo in it, representing countries and communities with more to come.

"Let's not forget, we're all under one umbrella called the United States of America, and I would hope that we all learn to love each other and accept each other with all the different ethnicities in our region, in our city, in our neighborhoods. Let's all just embrace each other," Kozlow said.