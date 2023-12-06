Black Restaurant Week: Rise and Grind Cafe

Buffalo is highlighting Black-owned restaurants in the City of Buffalo. It's part of Black Restaurant Week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is highlighting Black-owned restaurants in the City of Buffalo. It's part of Black Restaurant Week. Monday is day two of the event. Channel 2 visited the Rise and Grind Cafe. Operations manager Chantell Wilson says every day is a grind.

"It's exciting, exhilarating, but it's constantly running," says Wilson.

Like the cafe's name, Rise and Grind Cafe. Wilson says when they opened three months ago, folks are constantly stopping in for a made-to-order meal.

"The biggest thing for me is when I go somewhere, and I spend my money, I can not stand for anybody to have an attitude or be upset with me because I'm ordering," says Wilson.

So when she started in the restaurant, customer service became her main priority. The Rise and Grind Cafe is one of the 40+ restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week. Its purpose is to highlight black-owned restaurants in The City of Buffalo. Monday marks day two of the week-long special.

"It's not about you spending money for us; it's about your experience," Wilson says.

Other participating restaurants include:

FruitLady Mike’s Steak Joint Cake Crazy Bakery At Eleven Wings & Cuisines Miss Goodies Park Vue Restaurant & Bar Ike & BG’s Restaurant Juicey Quartz Juice Bar Jukebox Bar & Grille Big Mama’s Hustle & Soul Rise & Grind Café Margie’s Soul Food Guud & Evul Vegan Eats Golden Hour Treats & Things Solo Eats Sunshine Vegan Eats Sweets Lounge Jackson Soul Food Brothers Restaurant & Bar BeeSweet Cakery The Juice Lounge Sweet to the Belly A Taste of Soul Phat Catz Sweet Assassin Dr. Bird’s Rasta-Rant Yamama’s Kitchen Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna with a Touch of Soul CEO Kitchen Jeonis Wing Stop Pudgy Potatoes Carine’s Caribbean Cuisines Top Class Eatz Freddy J’s Pandora’s Sports Bar & Restaurant Buffalo Plant Burger Crenshaw’s Chicken and Waffles Je Ne Sais Quoi Luxor Steak & Lobster Buffalo Kitchen Club The Rose Bar & Grille Kalypso Restaurant Pine Hill Halal Market MAC Lady Catering, LLC