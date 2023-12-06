Black Restaurant Week: Rise and Grind Cafe

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is highlighting Black-owned restaurants in the City of Buffalo. It's part of Black Restaurant Week. Monday is day two of the event. Channel 2 visited the Rise and Grind Cafe. Operations manager Chantell Wilson says every day is a grind.
"It's exciting, exhilarating, but it's constantly running," says Wilson.
Like the cafe's name, Rise and Grind Cafe. Wilson says when they opened three months ago, folks are constantly stopping in for a made-to-order meal.
"The biggest thing for me is when I go somewhere, and I spend my money, I can not stand for anybody to have an attitude or be upset with me because I'm ordering," says Wilson.
So when she started in the restaurant, customer service became her main priority. The Rise and Grind Cafe is one of the 40+ restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week. Its purpose is to highlight black-owned restaurants in The City of Buffalo. Monday marks day two of the week-long special.
"It's not about you spending money for us; it's about your experience," Wilson says.
Other participating restaurants include:
- FruitLady
- Mike’s Steak Joint
- Cake Crazy Bakery
- At Eleven Wings & Cuisines
- Miss Goodies
- Park Vue Restaurant & Bar
- Ike & BG’s Restaurant
- Juicey Quartz Juice Bar
- Jukebox Bar & Grille
- Big Mama’s Hustle & Soul
- Rise & Grind Café
- Margie’s Soul Food
- Guud & Evul Vegan Eats
- Golden Hour Treats & Things
- Solo Eats
- Sunshine Vegan Eats
- Sweets Lounge
- Jackson Soul Food
- Brothers Restaurant & Bar
- BeeSweet Cakery
- The Juice Lounge
- Sweet to the Belly
- A Taste of Soul
- Phat Catz
- Sweet Assassin
- Dr. Bird’s Rasta-Rant
- Yamama’s Kitchen
- Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna with a Touch of Soul
- CEO Kitchen
- Jeonis Wing Stop
- Pudgy Potatoes
- Carine’s Caribbean Cuisines
- Top Class Eatz
- Freddy J’s
- Pandora’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
- Buffalo Plant Burger
- Crenshaw’s Chicken and Waffles
- Je Ne Sais Quoi
- Luxor Steak & Lobster
- Buffalo Kitchen Club
- The Rose Bar & Grille
- Kalypso Restaurant
- Pine Hill Halal Market
- MAC Lady Catering, LLC
This event leads up to the Juneteenth weekend.