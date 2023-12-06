Black Restaurant Week: Rise and Grind Cafe

x
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is highlighting Black-owned restaurants in the City of Buffalo. It's part of Black Restaurant Week. Monday is day two of the event. Channel 2 visited the Rise and Grind Cafe. Operations manager Chantell Wilson says every day is a grind. 

"It's exciting, exhilarating, but it's constantly running," says Wilson. 

Like the cafe's name, Rise and Grind Cafe. Wilson says when they opened three months ago, folks are constantly stopping in for a made-to-order meal. 

"The biggest thing for me is when I go somewhere, and I spend my money, I can not stand for anybody to have an attitude or be upset with me because I'm ordering," says Wilson. 

So when she started in the restaurant, customer service became her main priority. The Rise and Grind Cafe is one of the 40+ restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week. Its purpose is to highlight black-owned restaurants in The City of Buffalo. Monday marks day two of the week-long special. 

"It's not about you spending money for us; it's about your experience," Wilson says. 

Other participating restaurants include:

  1.  FruitLady
  2. Mike’s Steak Joint
  3. Cake Crazy Bakery
  4. At Eleven Wings & Cuisines
  5. Miss Goodies
  6. Park Vue Restaurant & Bar
  7. Ike & BG’s Restaurant
  8. Juicey Quartz Juice Bar
  9. Jukebox Bar & Grille
  10. Big Mama’s Hustle & Soul
  11. Rise & Grind Café
  12. Margie’s Soul Food
  13. Guud & Evul Vegan Eats
  14. Golden Hour Treats & Things
  15. Solo Eats
  16. Sunshine Vegan Eats
  17. Sweets Lounge
  18. Jackson Soul Food
  19. Brothers Restaurant & Bar
  20. BeeSweet Cakery
  21. The Juice Lounge
  22. Sweet to the Belly
  23. A Taste of Soul
  24. Phat Catz 
  25. Sweet Assassin
  26. Dr. Bird’s Rasta-Rant
  27. Yamama’s Kitchen
  28. Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna with a Touch of Soul
  29. CEO Kitchen
  30. Jeonis Wing Stop
  31. Pudgy Potatoes
  32. Carine’s Caribbean Cuisines
  33. Top Class Eatz
  34. Freddy J’s
  35. Pandora’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
  36. Buffalo Plant Burger
  37. Crenshaw’s Chicken and Waffles
  38. Je Ne Sais Quoi
  39. Luxor Steak & Lobster
  40. Buffalo Kitchen Club
  41. The Rose Bar & Grille
  42. Kalypso Restaurant
  43. Pine Hill Halal Market
  44. MAC Lady Catering, LLC

This event leads up to the Juneteenth weekend. 

