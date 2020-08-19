Black Quotes t-shirt campaign launched to benefit the Black Achiever Scholarship Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An awareness and fundraising effort is underway on behalf of the Black Achiever Scholarship Fund.
The Black Quotes Campaign will feature a series of t-shirts from prominent Black achievers with inspirational quotes on the topic of work ethic. It's a partnership between The Giving Project and Buffalo Black Achievers. The goal is to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Buffalo's African American community.
“We wanted a fun way to allow the Western New York community to support a very important organization promoting the successes of our African American community,” said Joe Castle, founder of the Giving Project. “Choose from our collection of t-shirts with inspirational quotes from MLK, Maya Angelou, Beyoncé, and other inspirational black leaders."
Thanks to ongoing support from Uniland Development Company and Belmont Management Company, the Buffalo Black Achievers has awarded over $25,000 in scholarships to deserving Western New York high school students over the past decade.