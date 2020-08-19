Black Quotes t-shirt campaign launched to benefit the Black Achiever Scholarship Fund

The goal is to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Buffalo's African American community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An awareness and fundraising effort is underway on behalf of the Black Achiever Scholarship Fund.

The Black Quotes Campaign will feature a series of t-shirts from prominent Black achievers with inspirational quotes on the topic of work ethic. It's a partnership between The Giving Project and Buffalo Black Achievers. The goal is to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Buffalo's African American community.

“We wanted a fun way to allow the Western New York community to support a very important organization promoting the successes of our African American community,” said Joe Castle, founder of the Giving Project. “Choose from our collection of t-shirts with inspirational quotes from MLK, Maya Angelou, Beyoncé, and other inspirational black leaders."