Black man killed by Rochester police is remembered as loving

Daniel Prude was known to his big Chicago-based family as “Rell" and died March 30.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The aunt of a Black man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head says he was the loving father of five adult children and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother.

He had been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation about eight hours before the encounter that led to his death. His death received no public attention until Wednesday, when his family released police body camera video they obtained.

Video of Prude, who died of asphyxiation after being handcuffed, hooded and pinned down by police was released Wednesday as activists demanded the officers be fired and charged in his death.

Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester.

Police body-camera video of the arrest was only released Wednesday.