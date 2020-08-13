Black Lives Matter Slow Stroll planned for the Tonawandas tonight

The event organizers say there will be a few speakers before the march and say you can bring your bikes, skates, or walk for the cause.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Black Lives Matter slow stroll will be rolling through the north towns Thursday night.

An event on Facebook was created and shared stating that the issue isn’t just a city of Buffalo issue, but a Western New York issue and that they will let their voices be heard Thursday night in the Tonawandas.

The event will take place Thursday, August 13 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. where organizers are asking people to meet in the Walgreens on Young Street parking lot where they will then march over the bridge going into North Tonawanda and then back.