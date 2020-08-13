Black Lives Matter Slow Stroll planned for the Tonawandas tonight

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Black Lives Matter slow stroll will be rolling through the north towns Thursday night.
An event on Facebook was created and shared stating that the issue isn’t just a city of Buffalo issue, but a Western New York issue and that they will let their voices be heard Thursday night in the Tonawandas.
The event will take place Thursday, August 13 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. where organizers are asking people to meet in the Walgreens on Young Street parking lot where they will then march over the bridge going into North Tonawanda and then back.
The event organizers say there will be a few speakers before the march and say you can bring your bikes, skates, or walk for the cause.