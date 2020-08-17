Black Lives Matter protesters share message at Buffalo Police station

One of the protesters said the heart of their message is putting less money in police departments and more money into underfunded parts of the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some Black Lives Matter protesters continued to share their message in downtown Buffalo on Sunday evening.

Protesters gathered at Niagara Square before walking down Main Street. They eventually reached the Buffalo Police B district station, at the corner of Main and Tupper streets.

One of the protesters told 2 On Your Side that the heart of their message is putting less money in police departments and more money into underfunded parts of the community.

"We really need to address the issue that exists, and it's that we're not receiving money in our communities. We're not," Myles Carter said. "If you go to any park on the East Side, so many parks on the West Side, they're decrepit. It's not funded properly.

"We're failing. We're failing in foster care. We're failing in domestic violence. We're failing in homelessness. We're failing at so many different aspects, but we're spending so much of our city, and so much of our county, budget on policing people."

Carter says if some of that money is redirected, it could go toward proactive measures to prevent crime in neighborhoods that are in need.