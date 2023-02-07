Black History Month stories at Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library

A presentation of letters from African American WWII soldiers at Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library Tuesday at 6p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To mark Black History Month there will be a presentation of letters written by African American soldiers during WWII to Rev. J. Edward Nash. It will be held at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library at 1324 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Tuesday from 6-7p.m.

Guests are welcome to listen in person at the library or stream from home. The event will feature speakers Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, Rachel Henderson and Sharon Holley. Leaders from the Michigan Street Baptist Church and the Nash House Museum will also be part of the discussion.

It's all part of the Black History Month Talk series. It takes place every Tuesday in February and is put on by the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.