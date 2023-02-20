Say Their Names exhibit now at Buffalo History Museum

The exhibit, which is now on display, features portraits, biographies and video interviews of Buffalo's senior community builders.

It's a new exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum honoring the legacies of Buffalo's community elders.

This exhibit is created by Buffalo's Uncrowned Queens, who work to preserve the history of African American women and men across our country.