Niagara Falls art exhibit showcases Black artists in Western New York

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — For the 12th year in a row, the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center is hosting the Artists of Color Exhibition to highlight Black artists around Western New York.

The art exhibit happens to fall during Black History Month, but the organizer says that was coincidental.

Ray Robertson is the curator of the show. He has spent months putting the show together.

This year, for the first time, there is a section in the exhibit to showcase historic photos from the 1920s and beyond. That was done with the help of the Black Pioneers of Niagara Falls. They collected the photos, and Robertson restored them.

There is also another section in the exhibit that shows other media, like paintings and sculptures.

Robertson said Black History month should be celebrated all the time, not just this month. He adds that the display is just another way to celebrate the work of Black artists here in the Western New York community.

"I put it together because I saw that there is a lack of avenues for young, Black artists to show their work and increase their skills. That's why I put it together," Robertson said.

Robertson hopes the show will be a unique and enlightening experience for visitors. Visitors to the gallery will also have access to "Freedom Crossing: The Underground Railroad." That is an exhibition about the history of the Underground Railroad in the Buffalo-Niagara region.