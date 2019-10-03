BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2019 Black Expo was held Sunday at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.

From restaurants and caterers, to clothing, jewelry, fitness, and more, the event celebrated local business, black history, and the Niagara Falls Community.

This was the second year for the event hosted by the Community Health Center of Niagara and Niagara Falls Office of Economic Development.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

African Heritage Food Coop opens in South Buffalo

commUNITY spotlight: Kimera Lattimore

Black Restaurant Week brings awareness, support to local businesses