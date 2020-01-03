BUFFALO, N.Y. — The inaugural Black Doll Expo was held Saturday, at the end of Black History Month here in Western New York.

The event was organized by Erie County Legislator April Baskin. It featured black dolls through the ages.

A local artist also created paper dolls for participants to cut out.

Each doll represented a local black woman from here in Western New York.

"It was important for us to come together as a community to celebrate during Black History Month," Baskin said. "Local leaders in our community, as well as the importance of self-image, of loving oneself, and being an African-American female, black beauty is something that is important to me."

Baskin told 2 On Your Side that because of how many people attended, she's already considering having her office host the event again next year.

