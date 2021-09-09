Bittersweet Piano Lounge coming to Hotel @ the Lafayette

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gino Drake is working to open an upscale piano bar at downtown's Hotel @ the Lafayette.
The Bittersweet Piano Lounge will open at the 391 Washington St. hotel in first floor space previously occupied by Bourbon & Butter. The timing is dependent on his state liquor license application, but Drake is hoping for late fall.
He is working with developer Rocco Termini on renovations to the space, with a goal of creating a cozy but classy lounge where patrons can enjoy music, conversation and cocktails and enjoy the beauty of the historic building.
