Bisons release 2021 schedule; Opening Day at Sahlen Field set for Tuesday, April 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Play Ball! Despite the the snow on the ground, the Buffalo Bisons released its 2021 schedule Thursday, reminding everyone that warmer days are coming soon.

This year marks the 136th year of Bison baseball in Buffalo. Opening Day at Sahlen Field is set for Tuesday, April 6.

The Herd will play a 142 game schedule. An announcement about tickets, ballpark capacity and additional ballpark safety procedures and protocols, in light of the on-going pandemic, will be made at a later date.

If you have ticket credits for games that were cancelled in 2020, you can visit Bisons.com for information on how to apply that credit when tickets do become available.

“Being able to circle ‘Opening Day’ at Sahlen Field on April 6 definitely feels great, but we’re ultimately looking forward to the day when we can also tell our amazing fans that we can once again gather together at the ballpark to enjoy Bisons baseball,” said Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons.

“The health and safety of our fans is and will always be our top priority as we continue to evaluate all options for hosting fans at the ballpark in 2021.”