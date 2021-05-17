Bisons looking to hire additional employees for the summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're still looking for a summer job, how about working for the Buffalo Bisons?
The Bisons are hiring several seasonal foodservice associates, including managers, cooks, cashiers and porters.
The team also said non-profit organizations can apply to run a concession stand and raise funds for their important causes. To apply, NPOs must be a registered 501c(3) and be able to work a minimum of five games over the course of the summer. The Bisons will work with all organizations on scheduling to find dates and times that work best for all.
To apply for a position, candidates can go to Bisons.com or contact the Bisons foodservice department at 716-846-2059 or email sregan@bisons.com
Non-profit organizations can contact the team at 716-846-2081 or email rfree@bisons.com.