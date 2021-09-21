Bisons 'Homers that Help' to benefit WNY Heroes

For each home run the Bisons hit, starting this Wednesday, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 to the local veterans organization.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons will have an extra incentive to swing for the fences during the 'Triple-A Final Stretch' postseason which gets underway Wednesday.

For each home run the Herd hits during the tourney, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 to the veterans organization WNY Heroes as part of a new 'Homers that Help' program.

Along with the home run cash, MLB will donate an extra $5,000 to the charity representing the team that hits the most home runs during the 10-game playoff run.

“Minor League Baseball teams have long been great community partners, and we are pleased to make a donation to each of these local charities on behalf of our Triple-A teams for their performance during the Triple-A Final Stretch,” said Major League Baseball’s Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. “These charities provide a variety of valuable services to their community, and it is our honor to recognize their efforts.”

The Bisons will host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for five straight games at Sahlen Field starting at 6:05 PM Wednesday with an appearance by 'Rookie' the official bat dog of the Trenton Thunder. Friday is Fan Appreciation Night with fireworks. Saturday's game features an appearance by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act and the final home game of the 2021 season is Sunday at 6:05 PM.