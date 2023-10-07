Police looking for suspect who destroyed Buffalo statue

A witness who knows the area says it happened last week, claiming an individual with a mental illness, calling himself "Space Cowboy Calvin," did it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for the person who, they say, damaged the statues and stole one of them. A witness, who asked not to be on camera, knows the area saw it all godown. She says it happened last week, claiming an individual with a mental illness, calling himself "Space Cowboy Calvin," did it.

"He just tips them over and starts yelling at them all crazy," said the area resident. She continues, "He broke the front legs off the one Buffalo. The City of Buffalo, when they were here the other day, was cleaning it up and took that one and destroyed it."

It's in the grassy area near Niagara Street and 190. It's in the Hispanic Heritage District. Buffalo police are looking for the person responsible for damaging the statues and stealing one of them.

"The other night, I was over here, and there's this guy. He calls himself Cowboy, but his real name is Calvin. The reason why he's tipping the Buffalo over is because The City of Buffalo has never done anything correct for him," says the area resident.

The statues were donated by Dr. Raul Vazquez years past.

"It was kind of sad because they've been there for a couple of years. I know it's not the community. It's just people that sometimes don't think," says Vazquez.

This isn't Vazquez's first time at the rodeo. Someone stole another one of his Buffalo statues a few years ago.

"I had my building at 564 Niagara Street. I had a Buffalo. I had a Buffalo with a stethoscope. I was away on vacation, and I don't know what happened, and they set fire to it. It almost burnt the building," Vazquez says.