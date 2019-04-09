BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bishop Richard Malone held a press conference Wednesday to address on going issues within the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Malone reiterated that he has no plans on resigning. He repeatedly says he’s not a masochist, but continues to say he believes a majority of WNY Catholics support him and want him to stay on as Bishop

Prior to Wednesday press conference, Malone had not addressed the press since August 13, where he issued a video and written apology to the victim-survivors of priest sex abuse on behalf of the Diocese of Buffalo. Malone spoke with 2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler in November 2018, but has refused interviews with our reporters since then.

Congressman Brian Higgins told the press Wednesday morning that Bishop Richard Malone needs to resign. Higgins said Malone led a conspiracy to protect the abuser of kids and to shun abused kids of the Catholic Dioceses.

"This bishop has demonstrated that he is incapable of correcting the problem within the Catholic Dioceses of Buffalo, and on behalf of the people of Buffalo and Western New York, he should resign," Higgins said. "And somebody should be brought in here who can really clean house and do what is necessary to restore the faith in the diocesan leadership. It cannot be done under Bishop Malone."

