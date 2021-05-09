Buffalo bishop open to releasing more files related to clergy abuse

Bishop Michael Fisher said he and others are looking at how other dioceses have released additional information on clergy who were removed from ministry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The new bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo says he wants to be as transparent as possible when considering the release of new documents related to clergy abuse.

During a Saturday Zoom meeting organized by the Movement to Restore Trust, a local group focused on restoring faith in the church, Bishop Michael Fisher had this to say:

"We will provide more extensive details that relate to priests who have been removed from ministry due to credible or substantial allegations, but we also need to do this with respect for those inherent privacy situations that are governed by the law," Bishop Fisher said.

Fisher said he and others are looking at how other dioceses have released additional information on clergy who were removed from ministry. No timetable on that release was given.