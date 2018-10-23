BUFFALO, N.Y. - Where does Buffalo Catholic Bishop Richard Malone see his current role with the church as these allegations and calls for his resignation grow?

2 On Your Side has put in requests to hear from the Bishop, so far our calls have not been returned.

On Tuesday, we went to his current and future residence hoping to catch him, but he was not home.

The Bishop said a couple of month ago that he will not resign, saying, "the shepherd does not desert the flock at a difficult time."

© 2018 WGRZ