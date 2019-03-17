BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bishop Richard Malone did not participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Delaware Avenue on Sunday, as he normally would.

"I love the parade," he said Sunday after he led the St. Patrick's Day Mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral. "This will be the first time since I arrived in 2012 that I won't be in it. I was happy to wear my green scarf and smile happily."

In February, however, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo said in a statement that the decision was made "to prevent the Saint Patrick's Day Parade from being used as a platform to address unrelated issues."

On Sunday, he talked with 2 On Your Side about that decision.

"I was advised that there could possibly be some protesters along the way, and that doesn't frighten me at all, as you can see," he said.

"But I didn't want the parade to be a distraction for the people in the parade and the people on the sidelines, so I thought for this year, I just would sit it out, and hopefully I'll be back next year."

Bishop Malone also spoke of his Irish heritage as thousands flocked to downtown Buffalo for the annual parade.

"Being of Irish lineage, it's a wonderful day of celebration, both of the Irish heritage and of the Irish contributions," Bishop Malone said.

Later, he added: "At the heart of it all, I believe, is the faith of the Irish, "inspired by Patrick."

Bishop Malone also addressed Friday's shooting in New Zealand, which left 50 people dead at two mosques in Christchurch.

"These are the encroachments of an attitude that life is cheap," Bishop Malone said. "Who knows why a person gets to that point where they would really execute, ruthlessly, 50 people. ... It's just terrible, and it seems to be multiplying, with school shootings and everything else.

"The answer, I think, is to remember our common humanity and what we owe each other. And for those of us who are believers, that God has expectations that we're better than that."

