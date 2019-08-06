BUFFALO, N.Y. — Parishioners in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese are invited to participate in listening sessions being held across Western New York over the next few months.

The Diocese of Buffalo said it's a chance for prayer and an opportunity for Bishop Malone to hear the thoughts, comments, and concerns from churchgoers within the diocese, especially concerns about the clergy sex abuse scandal.

People are also encouraged to offer up ideas for future pastoral care, spiritual and ministry initiatives.

The listening session schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 15 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, St. Leo site in Niagara Falls

Thursday, June 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark's Parish in Buffalo

Saturday, June 29 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean

Saturday, August 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Ascension Parish in Batavia

Saturday, August 10 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Orchard Park

Satuday, August 17 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish in Dunkirk

