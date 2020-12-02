ELBA, N.Y. — It may go down as Nichole Williams best birthday ever. Thanks to a scratch-off lottery ticket a friend gave her for a gift, the Orleans County woman collected a check from none other than Yolanda Vega for $1 million on Wednesday.

The Triple Double 777 Red Hot ticket was bought at Crosby's on South Main Street in Elba where the ceremonial check presentation took place.

Williams says she plans to use the money to pay off some medical bills and buy a camper and take her kids on a road trip. The rest she will put in savings.

