Hawk Creek Wildlife Center to hold 'Birds N Brews' fundraiser on Friday

The fundraiser will be held at the Aurora Cider House and will feature a night of craft drinks, live music and a few animal guests.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Several local organizations are joining together this week to help raise money for the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center.

The Aurora Cider House is teaming up with Clyde's Feed & Animal Center and Sweet Buffalo to hold the "Birds N Brews" event on Friday. The fundraiser will be held at the Aurora Cider House, located on Main Street in East Aurora, and will feature a night of craft drinks, live music, a few animal guests as well as an appearance from celebrity animal expert Jarod Miller.

Starting at 5 p.m. Miller, along with Tanya Lowe of Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, will be bringing birds to the Cider House for people to view and interact with. The birds will only be at the event for a short time, with music planned to start at 7 p.m.

"This is a community effort. We in Western New York need to support Hawk Creek, because Hawk Creek supports our wildlife here in Western New York," Miller said in a provided statement.

According to event organizers, for every craft beverage sold during the event, $2 will be donated to Hawk Creek.

"Hawk Creek Wildlife Center rescues wildlife animals from all over the country that have no place to go," said Jim Millspaugh, owner of Clyde’s Feed & Animal Center. "Many are permanently injured and would not survive on their own. Hawk Creek gives them a chance to thrive in their care and we must do everything we can to support their mission."

For more information about the event, click here.

To learn more about the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, click here.