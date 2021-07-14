Bipartisan lawmakers aim to empower survivors of sexual assault, harassment

The bill would amend the Federal Arbitration Act and get rid of forced arbitration in sexual assault cases.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday was among a group of bipartisan lawmakers introducing new legislation aimed at empowering survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

The bill would amend the Federal Arbitration Act and get rid of forced arbitration in sexual assault cases.

Senator Gillibrand spoke about what that would mean for survivors.

"Removing those provisions would give survivors their day in court," Gillibrand said. "It will allow them to discuss their cases publicly, to tell their co-workers, to tell their families, to tell their communities, and will end the days of institutionalized protection for harnessers."

In recent weeks, Senator Gillibrand has also pushed for the removal of sexual assault protections from the military chain of command, something that has the support of President Joe Biden.