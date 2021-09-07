Bingo bringing friends, family and neighbors back together in Lockport

The word bingo was seldom heard during the pandemic, but across WNY more games are coming back, carrying more meaning than you might expect.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Few five-letter words carry as much excitement as this one: bingo!

It was seldom heard during the pandemic but across Western New York, more games are coming back and with more meaning than you might expect.

"Since COVID it's been a little weird but now we're doing it [Bingo] the first two Friday nights of the month," said Bob O'Connor from the Lockport Dale Association.

The games while fruitful for many plans are also a gathering place for people who haven't seen each other in person over the past year.

"Honestly it's a social event for the people that come... they're having fun and seeing their old friends," O'Connor said.

Diane Zielinski drove from Cheektowaga Friday night to play bingo in Lockport with her daughter and sister, Mary Schultz, with the hope of winning and reconnecting.

"It's just great to be together, it is," Schultz said.

Zielinski added, "As long as we're together, we're family that's all that counts."

Bill Schriver and his wife have been volunteering at the Dale for several years and will soon be celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary.

"We've been waiting too long we really have, it's good to be back," Schriver said.

While not quite a diamond anniversary, Richard Nerber of Lockport might just bleed bingo and has his own memories and meaning connected to the game.

"My mom took me, ever since I was knee-high to a grasshopper. She always dragged me along and I loved going, I loved doing it," Nerber said.