Bills tickets for blood donors

ConnectLife donors between September 1-6 will be entered to win one of two pairs of tickets to the team's home opener against the Steelers on September 12.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, fans watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y The Buffalo Bills’ home has a new name: Highmark Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The newly rebranded health insurer, Highmark BlueCross, BlueShield of Western New York, has purchased the naming rights for what was simply known as Bills Stadium last season. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As WNY continues to experience a blood shortage, ConnectLife is offering an incentive to boost donations.

All presenting blood donors from Wednesday, September 1 through Monday, September 6 will be entered to win one of two pairs of tickets to the Buffalo Bills home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 12. 

The community blood center is especially in need of Type O blood donations going into the Labor Day holiday, a time when donations are typically low.

 Appointments can be made online for any of ConnectLife's three donation centers:

  • ConnectLife headquarters at 444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville
  • Southgate Plaza Donation Center at 984 Union Rd. in West Seneca
  • Tonawanda Donation Center at 96 Niagara St. in Tonawanda

You an also make an appointment by calling 716-529-4270.

