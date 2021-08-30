Bills tickets for blood donors

ConnectLife donors between September 1-6 will be entered to win one of two pairs of tickets to the team's home opener against the Steelers on September 12.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As WNY continues to experience a blood shortage, ConnectLife is offering an incentive to boost donations.

All presenting blood donors from Wednesday, September 1 through Monday, September 6 will be entered to win one of two pairs of tickets to the Buffalo Bills home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 12.

The community blood center is especially in need of Type O blood donations going into the Labor Day holiday, a time when donations are typically low.

Appointments can be made online for any of ConnectLife's three donation centers:

ConnectLife headquarters at 444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville

Southgate Plaza Donation Center at 984 Union Rd. in West Seneca

Tonawanda Donation Center at 96 Niagara St. in Tonawanda