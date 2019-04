ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Newly signed Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft has bought a house in Orchard Park. He acquired it from his former Cincinnati Bengals teammate, who briefly played for the Bills.

Kroft, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s Office, bought the Airmont Drive house from A.J. McCarron — real name: Raymond A. McCarron Jr. — paying $600,000.

