Bills stop by Erie County SPCA to thank veterans for their service

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Tuesday morning the Erie County SPCA invited some Buffalo Bills players to stop by and thank veterans for their service.

"We're so excited to be here," said Tyler Matakevich, a linebacker for the Bills.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney and long snapper Reid Ferguson also came along.

Ferguson even brought his 1-year-old daughter Blakely to say 'hi.'

Ferguson is also the Bills' nominee for the 2022 Salute to Service Award, which recognizes players who honor and support veterans.

He says it was his duty to show up for them because they are both service members and fans.

"It's my appreciation for them on the veteran side of things and it's also appreciating them for being a fan of us and supporting us on the field," Ferguson said.

"We've had season tickets for 55 years now. We love our Bills," said Allan Monaco.

Monaco is a navy veteran from Depew, who served during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He shows his Bills' pride in golden retriever Jake and encourages any veteran to adopt a pet from the SPCA now through November 12, when all adoption fees are waived for them.

"I think it's one of the greatest things you can do. These dogs, they don't judge people. They just want to give love and receive love. Any veteran who can have that, it would be monumental," Monaco said.

Ahead of Veterans Day, he is also sending everyone an important reminder.

"Just appreciate veterans for all the sacrifices they gave. A lot of people don't know this but when I went in, I didn't have a choice. I was drafted. Now if you don't want to go in, there is no draft. You don't have to," Monaco said.