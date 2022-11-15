Contractors attend information session for new Bills stadium Monday

The companies that were selected to build that stadium held two informational sessions for prospective contractors and vendors who could be part of the construction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're starting to see more activity surrounding the new home of the Bills.

The companies that were selected to build that stadium held two informational sessions Monday for prospective contractors and vendors who could be part of the construction.

Close to 300 prospective contractors and vendors were expected to attend Monday and that's only part of what will be needed when they start building.

"There's tons of opportunities. There will be over a hundred different trade packages that we'll bid out directly, and then underneath that, several different contractors that can work underneath that," said John Larow, SVP Gilbane Building Company.

"So there's probably opportunities for 500, 600 vendors, suppliers, and contractors to work here on this project. So what we're trying to do is help them understand how they can do that. "