ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Are you going to the home opener this Sunday? If you are, there won't be a shortage of new food options available at New Era Field this season.

Thursday, the Buffalo Bills unveiled all of their new food items that fans will be able to devour.

Fried peanut butter and jelly, funnel cakes, corn dogs and apple pie logs, similar to Pizza Logs, will all be available this season.

Also, Lloyd Taco Truck will be at New Era Field serving up burritos and nachos for fans.

