Bills, Sabres to celebrate 716 Day with charity initiative 'Give 716'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres will be celebrating 716 Day with a new charity initiative that will give back to the community.

Give 716 will be a community-wide day of giving to support local charities in WNY.

Give 716 will begin at 7:16 p.m. on July 15 and end July 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Fans can donate by visiting the website give716.org or by a direct link emailed to them from a participating charity.

“716 Day has become a day where we celebrate everything that makes our community great,” said Kim Pegula. “This year, the Bills and Sabres are joining together to support many of the charities that help make Western New York what it is. The need has never been greater, and our teams are dedicated to helping our community recover from the effects of the pandemic. We invite all Western New York charities to register to be involved and encourage Bills and Sabres fans to lend their support to these organizations vital to our community.”

The teams and other team sponsors are dedicating resources to raise money and increase awareness for non-profit organizations in Western New York.