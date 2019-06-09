BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is giving back to the community for making him feel welcome in our city.

Oishei Children's Hospital tweeted Friday they are teaming up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen has pledged to donate $200 for every touchdown he scores this season.

In a video on the hospital's website, Allen thanks Western New Yorkers for making him feel so at home in Buffalo so quickly.



Allen is also encouraging others to follow his lead and consider a donation to the hospital as well. For more information on how to donate, head to the hospital's website here: https://www.ochbuffalo.org/foundation/josh-allen