Bills partner with Legends

A company with a good track record working with new stadiums is now partnering with the Buffalo Bills.

Legends are on board to work with the Buffalo Bills on a new stadium.

Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO of Legends said they are "proud to partner with the Buffalo Bills and Pegula Sports & Entertainment to apply our data-intelligence fueled 360-degree service solution to bring their fans a new, modern stadium that will dramatically enhance the game day experience."

The company plans to tap into its staff that has worked with NFL teams "on project development, sales campaigns, PSL programs, naming rights, and founding partner engagements to deliver a stadium that is unique to Buffalo," he said.

One of the company's founders is a name well known, Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

John Cimperman of Barnstorm Sports and Entertainment thinks the partnership is a good deal because he said "bringing national dollars to the market," is important since "we can not simply rely on local companies to support our teams."

Cimperman said Legends has been providing some consultancy to the organization for a few years. I think what it does demonstrate is that the Bills organization is focused on bringing some national dollars and some national investment into Western New York.

