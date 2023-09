Dogs, cats, small animals, birds, reptiles, and even farm animals are eligible.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and his wife Hayley have announced the fourth season of Bills Muttfia.

For every home game touchdown scored by the Bills, the Beanes will pay the adoption fee of one SPCA animal.

Dogs, cats, small animals, birds, reptiles, and even farm animals are eligible.