BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans are at it again!

Over the past couple of weeks, the NFL on FOX has been conducting an online Twitter poll in the form of a March Madness bracket asking people who has the "Best Fan Base" in the NFL.

BillsMafia defeated fan bases from the Seahawks, Packers and the Saints before making it to the Final Four and squared off against the Tennessee Titans.

After being ahead in the poll, BillsMafia lost to the Titans. But, not after speculation that Titans fans purchased votes to help them win.

FOX Sports called it, "...another Music City Miracle..."

The Bills even got in on the speculation Tweeting a Josh Allen GIF to the Tennessee Titans and the NFL on FOX Twitter accounts.

BillsMafia though, has taken the high road in this battle.

A campaign was started Tuesday by Shelby Waddle, who is the wife of Bills newest offensive tackle, LaAdrian Waddle, and BillsMafia "Godfather" Del Reid.

"We want to show, yet again, why we as Buffalo Bills fans are the #1 Fan Base in the NFL by donating to a Tennessee based charity called "Victor S. Johnson III - Nashville Children's Alliance - A Child Advocacy Center," said Waddle in a statement.

So far, BillsMafia has donated more than $8,000 in less than 24 hours.

If you wish to donate to the Nashville Children's Alliance, follow this link.

