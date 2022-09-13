Bills Mafia Boat Parade happening Saturday on Buffalo River

Papi Grande's will also have a party from 12:30-7 p.m. There will also be a fundraiser for Oishei Children's Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Saturday, get ready for a sea of red and blue along the Buffalo River.

"I travel for a lot of road games and I love the events that are planned at those road games," said Ashleigh Dopp MacDonald.

When MacDonald saw there was a Bills Mafia Boat Parade in Tampa she had to bring it to Western New York.

"I wanted to emulate that," she said.

MacDonald, Buffalo Cycleboats, Bud Light, and Papi Grande's Waterfront and Beach Bar are putting on a Mafia Boat Parade and party this weekend.

At least 15 boats and jet skis will be in the parade, decked out in Bills gear.

Buffalo Cycleboats will have three boats leading the parade at Canalside starting at 1:15 p.m.

They'll then travel south down the river towards Silo City and head back.

It'll take about an hour and a half.

"We've seen a lot of big community interaction with people wanting to have Bills theme cruises here out on the water. We rent our boats for private parties and we've been having a lot of Bills-themed cruises so we figured why not, let's get a bunch of our boats together and head out on the water together," said Brandon Bova, owner of Buffalo Cycleboats.

If you don't want to be part of the parade, you can always watch at a massive party to celebrate the Bills.

It's being held at Papi Grande's Waterfront and Beach Bar -- where there will be 20-30 vendors.

No ticket is required and the party lasts from 12:30-7:00 p.m.

"This will be the place to be on Saturday, no doubt about it," said Jimmy Spano, owner of Papi Grande's.

In addition to having a good time, you can also do some good.

The party will have several opportunities to raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital.

There will be a raffle for two VIP tickets to the Bills home opener, and giveaways for autographed Bills gear, gift baskets, and a silent auction.

"Anything out on the water and a 75-degree day in Buffalo, people are going to flock to. I love the idea. I think it's going to bring a lot of people together," Spano said.

"I've had an amazing response. I think it's mostly because finally it's our time right now and people just want to celebrate the Bills any way they can," MacDonald said.

If you would like to be a part of the parade, there's still time to sign up.

Just email MacDonald at ahopper@hotmail.com.