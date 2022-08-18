Bills Mafia backs boy sporting Bills merch in Kids Mullet Championships

Lincoln Prater of Cleveland, Virginia rocks not only a great mullet, but also a Bills "Choose Love" t-shirt.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voting is now open for the Kids Mullet Championships, and while no Western New York kids are participating, Bills Mafia Babes are backing one boy from Virginia.

Lincoln Prater of Cleveland, Virginia is not only sporting an impressive mullet with wavy hair going well past his shoulders, but he is also wearing a Bills "Choose Love" t-shirt.

If you want to support Lincoln in his pursuit of the championship, voting is open on the Kids Mullet Championships website through Friday, Aug. 19.

In other Bills news, on Thursday head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Josh Allen and all other starters will play at Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos.