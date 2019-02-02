ATLANTA — Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander is in Atlanta this weekend waiting to find out if he will be named this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year award in the NFL.

The winner of the award will be announced Saturday night during the NFL Honors award show, which will be hosted by comedian Steve Harvey.

The award recognizes a player for his excellence and contributions on and off the field. Each team nominates one player who has had a positive impact in the community.

Alexander and the 31 other nominees participated in a Play 60 event with a local Boys and Girls Club this week.

The award was established in 1970 and was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton.