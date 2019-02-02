ATLANTA — Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander is in Atlanta as the team's nominee for this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year award in the NFL.

Alexander has helped Western New York through his Aces Foundation, which helps inner-city kids prosper.

Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles won the Man of the Year award during a ceremony on Saturday night for his work in helping veterans, as well as the Waterboys initiative, which helps provide clean water to East Africa.

Long was announce as the winner during the NFL Honors award show, which was hosted by comedian Steve Harvey.

The award recognizes a player for his excellence and contributions on and off the field. Each team nominates one player who has had a positive impact in the community.

Alexander and the 31 other nominees participated in a Play 60 event with a local Boys and Girls Club this week.

The award was established in 1970 and was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton.