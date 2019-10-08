BUFFALO, N.Y. — Health, fitness and a whole lot more headlined the second annual ACES Foundation Community Wellness and STEM festival at The Belle Center in Buffalo.

The free Saturday event offered free health screenings for kids and adults and free STEM activities.

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander is the man behind it. For him, it's personal.

"I'm very familiar with growing up in a community like Buffalo. I come from Oakland, California, single-parent household, and so I faced a lot of the hardships, and now that I've gained the platform of the NFL and the resources both financially and relationally," Alexander said. "Just trying to pay it forward and maybe help a family or a child fill that gap and make it to the next day, the next week, the next year, and maybe they are inspired to do the same thing once they become successful."

Alexander's ACES Foundation emphasizes accountability, community, education, and the both the physical and mental health benefits of sports.

