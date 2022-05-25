Bills' Isaiah McKenzie raising money to help Buffalo mass shooting victims' families

McKenzie also took some time to talk to fans and sign autographs and said the support was overwhelming.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie held an event Tuesday night to raise money for the families of Buffalo's mass shooting victims. The event was held at Wegmans on Sheridan.

McKenzie teamed up with Brutus Broth, which is a company that makes food and treats for dogs. The company said it will donate $1 from every purchase back to the Buffalo community impacted.

McKenzie also made sure to bring some adoptable furry friends from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue.

"Just being here like I said giving back to the community, what happened last Saturday you know bringing joy to the community and things like that. Bills Mafia, they love me and I love them, and I'm out here to show appreciation," McKenzie said.

McKenzie also took some time to talk to fans and sign autographs and said the support he received was overwhelming.