BUFFALO, NY - Tailgating at New Era Field is getting kicked up a notch this coming football season, with the arrival of turnkey-tailgating.

The Bills announced the partnership with the Tailgate Guys Tuesday, a company offering tailgating services for fans in the designated Tailgate Guys' area.

With amenities like tents, coolers, TV packages, tables and chairs, catering, concierge service, and more, the Bills say the partnership will give fans a "hassle-free premium service for all home games this season."

Packages can be reserved on an individual game basis, as well as full-season and multi-game basis while space is available.

You can reserve packages now by calling 716-982-8119 or emailing bills@tailgateguys.com.

For more information on Tailgate Guys, you can visit their website.

