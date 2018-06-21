NEW YORK, NY — Jim Kelly has left a New York City hospital after having a follow-up procedure, according to hospital officials.
"Mr. Kelly left the hospital after this second stage procedure to help restore his dentition to the reconstructed upper jaw,”, said Dr. Mark Urken, Head and Neck Surgeon at Mount Sinai West.
Jim's wife, Jill Kelly released this statement through the hospital on Friday: “Everything is moving forward as planned. Jim has some swelling and healing that needs the take place after this recent procedure. We are very thankful for the team of Mount Sinai doctors taking care of Jim. We appreciate the continued prayer and support and trust God with everything.”
"Another step forward in the healing process. If all goes well, we will be back home by the weekend." Jill wrote on Instagram on Thursday.
Back in the Big Apple for more surgery today. Another step forward in the healing process. If all goes well, we will be back home by the weekend. Other than God’s Grace and a whole lot of praying... I don’t know how he does it. Like Hunter’s life, Jim’s struggles are a constant reminder that this life is not the end of the story. God’s plans are eternal. And He’s just getting started. We have so much to look forward to! There is immeasurably more waiting... P.S. Thank you for praying! Wish I could hug you and thank you in person.
Jill later wrote that Jim had "five implants inserted into the new bone in his upper jaw."
Never stop holding hands. In sickness and in health. Out of surgery and in recovery. Still in a lot of pain, but everything went well. Thank GOD! No teeth yet, but 5 implants were inserted into the new bone in Jim’s upper jaw. More technical than I can explain... What matters most is what’s happening in this picture. Never take it for granted! Glory to God!
