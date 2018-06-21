NEW YORK, NY — Jim Kelly has left a New York City hospital after having a follow-up procedure, according to hospital officials.

"Mr. Kelly left the hospital after this second stage procedure to help restore his dentition to the reconstructed upper jaw,”, said Dr. Mark Urken, Head and Neck Surgeon at Mount Sinai West.

Jim's wife, Jill Kelly released this statement through the hospital on Friday: “Everything is moving forward as planned. Jim has some swelling and healing that needs the take place after this recent procedure. We are very thankful for the team of Mount Sinai doctors taking care of Jim. We appreciate the continued prayer and support and trust God with everything.”

"Another step forward in the healing process. If all goes well, we will be back home by the weekend." Jill wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Jill later wrote that Jim had "five implants inserted into the new bone in his upper jaw."

