Bills head coach Sean McDermott teaming up with Skin Cancer Foundation

McDermott is working with the foundation to talk about the importance of prevention and early detection.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott, is teaming up with The Skin Cancer Foundation to bring attention to the importance of prevention and early detection of skin cancer.

McDermott has been treated for skin precancers and nonmelanoma skin cancers. His mentor Jim Johnson, who was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, died from melanoma in 2009.

“It’s hard to watch a man who is so strong and seemingly invincible get struck down by cancer,” says McDermott. “That made the disease very real to me.”

McDermott filmed a video with the organization to encourage others to protect their skin and recognize potential skin cancers at an early stage when they are most likely to be cured.

“If I can be one small part of the solution, I want to help,” says McDermott. “By partnering with The Skin Cancer Foundation, I can bring more attention to this disease and help save lives.”

Important steps that can be taken to catch and prevent the disease are wearing sunscreen, covering up with clothing, wearing hats and sunglasses, and skin self-checks and professional checks by a dermatologist.