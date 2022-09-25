Bills GM Brandon Beane, wife pay adoption fees for ‘Muttfia’ draft picks for every touchdown team scores at home

Dogs, cats, birds — even farm animals can be a part of the “Bills Muttfia” at the SPCA Serving Erie County.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Bills are in Miami to face the Dolphins in week three, but some are still celebrating the team’s Monday Night Football victory against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium.



That includes the SPCA Serving Erie County.



That’s because the organization has a partnership with Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and his wife, Hayley.

"We were so excited that Brandon and Hayley Beane decided to continue a program that was started by Steve Hauschka and Lindsey Hauschka. The Beanes decided to take on the program where 'Hauschpups' left off," said Gina Lattuca, chief communications officer for the SPCA.



The Beanes will cover the cost of an adoption fee for each touchdown the team scores at home. When the Bills score six, an animal is “drafted” to become a part of the “Bills Muttfia.”

"We're already excited for so many touchdowns, but now we're doubly excited because there's added value not just for the SPCA and our animals but now for some lucky community member who says maybe now I can come to the SPCA because of the Beanes," said Lattuca.



Photos of the draft picks are posted to social media the day after the game to let the public know how many animals are available for adoption, free of charge, thanks to the Beanes (and the players who scored a TD!)

"Safe to say hundreds of animals have been adopted. The Beanes to date have donated more than $10,000," said Lattuca.

Don't let the name, "Muttfia," fool you! Cats, birds, and other animals are eligible too. For example, Barnaby, the curly-feathered frill-back pigeon, was drafted during the home opener after the Bills scored. He was adopted the very next day!

Sometimes bonded pairs or multiple small animals are adopted together, and you never know who will be drafted next.

"We've got Rupert the potbellied pig, and we're thinking of making him one of the next rookies drafted into the Bills Muttfia," said Lattuca.

Lattuca says despite the adoption fee being paid for, the shelter still follows their normal application and screening process to ensure animals are going to the right home.